Ricketts wins again on Diamond League circuit

KINGSTON, Jamaica — It was literal ‘give and take’ for Jamaica’s World Championships medallists Shanieka Ricketts and Tajay Gayle at today’s sixth stop on the Wanda Diamond League circuit in Monaco as they had their places reversed in the final round jump offs in the women’s triple jump and men’s long jump events respectively.

Ricketts trailed world leader Yulimar Rojas after five rounds but won in the ‘one round final’ while Gayle who led the long jump, ended up second.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce was beaten into third place in the women’s 200m, while Natoya Goule-Topping was fourth in the women’s 800m.

Ricketts, who was winning her second event on the Diamond League circuit to take the overall lead, had jumped 14.75m (0.4m/s) for second to Rojas’ 15.12m (0.0m/s through to the fifth round.

The Jamaican however had the lone legal mark in the ‘final’ as Rojas and Portugal’s Patricia Mamona who had set a national record 14.66m (-0.2m/s) both fouled their jumps.

Jamaica’s Kimberly Williams was fifth with 14.50m.

Gayle leads with a season’s best 8.29m (0.2m/s) going into the final round but Greece’s world leader Miltiadis Tentoglou who was third after five rounds, won with 8.24m (0.2m/s) while Sweden’s Thobias Montler who had set a personal best 8.27m (0.4m/s), ended up third and Gayle both fouled their final efforts.

Fraser-Pryce, who lost to compatriot Elaine Thompson-Herah earlier this week in a 100m race in Hungary, could only muster 22.48 seconds (0.7m/s) as Bahamian Shaunae Miller-Uibo rebounded from her loss to Shericka Jackson to win with 22.23 seconds, just edging out Marie-Josee Ta Lou who ran a season’s best 22.25 seconds.

After back-to-back sub 1:57.00 seconds clockings, Goule-Topping could only run 1:57.35 seconds in a race that saw five athletes run their lifetime bests, including the three that beat her to the tape.

Great Britain’s Laura Maur won with 1:56.73 seconds, beating her compatriot Jemma Reekie- 1:56.96 seconds and American Kate Grace- 1:57.20 seconds.

