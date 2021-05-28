Rick's Cafe apologises as Mocha Fest party fuels fury

Rick's Cafe apologises as Mocha Fest party fuels furyFriday, May 28, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The operators of Rick's Cafe in Negril where the now controversial Mocha Fest party was held on Thursday have expressed regret and apologised for hosting the event which has led to Jamaicans accusing the authorities of double standard over the staging of entertainment events in breach of COVID-19 regulations.
“We acknowledge the Mocha-Fest party on Thursday afternoon at Rick's Cafe became more crowded than expected under current protocols for entertainment venues,” Rick's Cafe said in a statement issued a short while ago.
“Prior to entering all people were temperature checked, hand sanitised and face masks were required for entry. We deeply regret that it occurred and sincerely apologise for allowing it to happen.
“Going forward we will redouble compliance training to ensure this does not happen again,” the statement said.
The event triggered anger on social media as a video showing large crowds of people not wearing face masks partying close together made the rounds.
Among the criticisms levelled at the Government on Twitter was one from a woman who posts under the handle @ValentinaJSS who said: “Andrew? Honestly, 2say im UPSET is an UNDERSTATEMENT! Ppl are suffering bc of these nightly curfews; can barely pay bills & buy food. Small business sector suffering due 2 weekend curfew hours BUT #mochafest can keep!? Foreigners can come here & BREATHE WHILE WE SUFFOCATE!!!"
Read: Jamaicans outraged at alleged Mocha Fest event in Negril
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy