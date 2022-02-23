Rifle seized in St Catherine

The police are reporting the seizure of an M1 Garand rifle and magazine during an operation in St Catherine on Tuesday night.

Reports are that a team was on an operation in the Windsor Heights area about 10 pm when the rifle and magazine was recovered.

No one was arrested in relation to the find.

Superintendent Hopton Nicholson, operations officer for the St Catherine South Police division said that the intensification of operational activities in the parish has been reaping success.

"The St Catherine South police will continue to pursue wanted men, persons of interest, and disarm criminals throughout the division. We solicit the cooperation of all law-abiding citizens,” he said.

Investigations are ongoing.