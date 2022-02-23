Rifle seized in St Catherine

Rifle seized in St CatherineWednesday, February 23, 2022
|
The police are reporting the seizure of an M1 Garand rifle and magazine during an operation in St Catherine on Tuesday night.
Reports are that a team was on an operation in the Windsor Heights area about 10 pm when the rifle and magazine was recovered.
No one was arrested in relation to the find.
Superintendent Hopton Nicholson, operations officer for the St Catherine South Police division said that the intensification of operational activities in the parish has been reaping success.
"The St Catherine South police will continue to pursue wanted men, persons of interest, and disarm criminals throughout the division. We solicit the cooperation of all law-abiding citizens,” he said.
Investigations are ongoing.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy