Rihanna pregnant, expecting first child with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna pregnant, expecting first child with A$AP RockyMonday, January 31, 2022
Pop star, fashion mogul and Barbados' newest national hero Robyn Rihanna Fenty is pregnant.
The entertainer is expecting her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky.
The couple was photographed out in New York City over the weekend. Rihanna debuted her baby bump while wearing a long pink jacket unbuttoned at the mid-riff to reveal her growing bump.
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been dating since her split from billionaire Hassan Jameel in January 2020.
