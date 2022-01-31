Rihanna pregnant, expecting first child with A$AP Rocky

Pop star, fashion mogul and Barbados' newest national hero Robyn Rihanna Fenty is pregnant.

The entertainer is expecting her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky.

The couple was photographed out in New York City over the weekend. Rihanna debuted her baby bump while wearing a long pink jacket unbuttoned at the mid-riff to reveal her growing bump.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been dating since her split from billionaire Hassan Jameel in January 2020.