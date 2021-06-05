Rio Cobre drowning victim identified

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police have identified the woman who drowned in the Rio Cobre at Flat Bridge in St Catherine yesterday, as 49-year-old Ava Thelwell of a Shortwood Drive, Kingston 8, address.

She is suspected to have committed suicide.

Reports from the police are that approximately 2:20 pm, Thelwell, who had been lingering around the bridge since 10:00 am, allegedly drove to the middle of the bridge, stopped and then drove her Suzuki Grand Vitara motor vehicle into the river.

She was assisted by divers and taken to the hospital, however, she was pronounced dead.

Police say that further investigations into the incident will be carried out.