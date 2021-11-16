Risdon maintains lead in 54th JGA Open

HANOVER, Jamaica — Canadian Dustin Risdon increased his lead in the 54th Jamaica Golf Association (JGA) Open presented by Aqua Bay Resorts by three shots after he carded a second four under par 68 on Tuesday's second day of the three day 54 holes championships at the Tryall Club in Hanover.

Risdon, who is seeking his first ever win on Jamaican soil after playing in close to a dozen events, is on eight under 136, three shots ahead of three players on five under 139 with his compatriot Derek Gillespie in fifth place on four under par 140.

Americans Kurtis Luedtke and Michael Maguire and Trinidad and Tobago's Benjamin Martin are tied for second.

Luedtke had the round of the day with a six under 66 while Maguire and Carson Roberts both shot five under par 67 scores.

Jamaica's top professional going into tomorrow's final day is Wesley Brown who was tied for 17th on three over par 147 with Aaron Bailey tied for 24th on six over 150.

Brown's round was highlighted with a brilliant eagle three on the par five sixth hole, he hit his approach shot into the sand to the left of the green but kept his nerves to chip the ball out of the sand and into the hole.

Defending champion William Knibbs tighten his grip on the amateur competition after shooting even par 72 on Tuesday for a two under 142, followed by Justin Burrowes, who is four over par 148 and Rocco Lopez in third spot on eight over par 152 after repeating us four over par 76 from Monday's first day.

