Rising waters render New Market roadway, St Elizabeth impassable

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Works Agency (NWA) says rising waters in the community of New Market in St Elizabeth has, once again, resulted in the main road leading to Carmel, Westmoreland being impassable.

The agency said the Siloah-Windsor Bridge along the Williamsfield to Aberdeen roadway in the parish is also impassable as a result of inundation.

NWA Manager of Communication and Customer Services, Stephen Shaw, said both roadways are usually affected by flood waters whenever there is a lot of rainfall in that part of the island.

He said the New Market roadway is often blocked by the rising waters of the Two Sister Pond in the community, while the Windsor roadway is mostly affected by deposits of flood water travelling from Southern Trelawny.

Motorists wishing to travel towards Darliston, through Carmel, should use the alternative route through Kilmarnock.

Shaw further stated that another area to watch is the New River community outside of Santa Cruz and while there are no reports of flooding in that area, at this time, motorists should exercise caution especially if the island continues to experience rainfall.

Meanwhile, the NWA says it has reopened the majority of main roads that were impacted, following the passage of Tropical Storm Ida on August 26, to at least single lane access except for the Lancet Hall to Mitchell Town roadway in Clarendon that has been closed as a result of a failed culvert.

Shaw added that the Papine to Redlight roadway in St Andrew is also impassable at this time, following a massive landslide. However, he said efforts are now underway to clear that corridor.

The NWA continues to urge motorists to exercise due caution when travelling along affected corridors and drive according to the road conditions.