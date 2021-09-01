Rising waters render New Market roadway, St Elizabeth impassable

Rising waters render New Market roadway, St Elizabeth impassableWednesday, September 01, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Works Agency (NWA) says rising waters in the community of New Market in St Elizabeth has, once again, resulted in the main road leading to Carmel, Westmoreland being impassable.
The agency said the Siloah-Windsor Bridge along the Williamsfield to Aberdeen roadway in the parish is also impassable as a result of inundation.
NWA Manager of Communication and Customer Services, Stephen Shaw, said both roadways are usually affected by flood waters whenever there is a lot of rainfall in that part of the island.
He said the New Market roadway is often blocked by the rising waters of the Two Sister Pond in the community, while the Windsor roadway is mostly affected by deposits of flood water travelling from Southern Trelawny.
Motorists wishing to travel towards Darliston, through Carmel, should use the alternative route through Kilmarnock.
Shaw further stated that another area to watch is the New River community outside of Santa Cruz and while there are no reports of flooding in that area, at this time, motorists should exercise caution especially if the island continues to experience rainfall.
Meanwhile, the NWA says it has reopened the majority of main roads that were impacted, following the passage of Tropical Storm Ida on August 26, to at least single lane access except for the Lancet Hall to Mitchell Town roadway in Clarendon that has been closed as a result of a failed culvert.
Shaw added that the Papine to Redlight roadway in St Andrew is also impassable at this time, following a massive landslide. However, he said efforts are now underway to clear that corridor.
The NWA continues to urge motorists to exercise due caution when travelling along affected corridors and drive according to the road conditions.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy