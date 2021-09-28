Rita Marley Foundation awards three tertiary scholarships to students

KINGSTON, Jamaica- Three tertiary students have been chosen to be beneficiaries of the first annual Rita Marley Scholarship — launched in honour of her 75th birthday on July 25.

The recipients are Esther Williams, Toni-Ann Howard and Karesha Dixon. They officially received the scholarship in a private meet-and-greet hosted by the Foundation.

All three were selected from a sea of candidates via an online application portal on the Rita Marley Foundation website.

“As the Foundation's first set of awardees for this scholarship, these ladies are a realisation of its vision to empower Jamaican women,” a release said.

The Rita Marley Foundation was established to assist those who experience the challenges of accessing higher education in the nation's lower socio-economic divisions, but the aim is to provide not only monetary support but also hope for its recipients.

Rita Marley, who is the founder and chairperson of the foundation, and her daughter, Cedella, both sent heartwarming messages to the inaugural awardees.

"This is a difficult season for many. We've seen how much the pandemic affects parents, we understand the anxiety of the students and the general energy of uncertainty that surrounds education at this time, which is why we had to find a way to assist,” Cedella shared.

The Foundation says it plans to continue its mandate to motivate and uplift financially challenged youth in developing countries for many years to come.

"We all have a duty to be there for each other. We should look out for those who have the drive and skills but may need a helping hand to keep going. We are very proud of this scholarship and pleased to be able to assist these three young women," Cedella Marley shared.