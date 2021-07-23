Rita Marley celebrates 75th birthday, starts annual scholarship for women

KINGSTON, Jamaica — In honour of her 75th birthday, Rita Marley, cultural icon and founder of the Rita Marley Foundation, has announced the funding of the inaugural annual Rita Marley Scholarship.

According to the Foundation, the Rita Marley Scholarship is geared towards the empowerment of women from the lower socio-economic stratum of Jamaica's society and will be awarded to three women.

The scholarship will target two women pursuing careers in nursing and a single mother who experienced teenage pregnancy. The single mother will be selected from applicants who are currently enrolled at the Women's Centre of Jamaica (or similar institutions) who desire to pursue further education, the Foundation said.

Rita, who is known globally as an entertainer and humanitarian, was herself a nurse. Upon meeting (and later marrying) Bob Marley, their joint passions for music, spiritual self-actualisation, and the upliftment of disenfranchised people, became the basis for a vision that fueled the careers of Bob Marley & the Wailers, I-Threes, and Ziggy Marley & the Melody Makers. This vision also inspired the various enterprises that comprise the Marley Group of companies, including the Rita Marley Foundation.

The Foundation said a call for applications will be conducted via an online portal on the Rita Marley Foundation website (https://www.ritamarleyfoundation.org/), which will be used to guide the selection process by utilising a means test. It said participating applicants, parents or guardians will submit applications for the programme via the online portal only.

The Foundation said interviews of the shortlisted applicants will also be conducted to assist with the evaluation of the beneficiaries and upon completion of the selection process, the Foundation will make the disbursements directly to the institutions where the awardees are enrolled.

The deadline for submissions is Monday, August 9, 2021. Full details and application are available at: https://forms.gle/jwftDnj7JjPotSaZA.