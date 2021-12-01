Riverton Meadows on edge after farmer killed by gunmen

Riverton Meadows on edge after farmer killed by gunmenWednesday, December 01, 2021
|
ST ANDREW, Jamaica - Residents of Riverton Meadows are on edge after a farmer was gunned down by unknown assailants in the St Andrew community on Tuesday.
Dead is 48-year-old Augustus Jarrett, of Ashoka Road, Kingston 11.
Police sources told OBSERVER ONLINE that Jarrett's son was recently detained for a shooting in the area, leaving investigators to theorise that the farmer's death was a possible reprisal.
Reports are that about 6:20 am Tuesday, Jarrett was tending to his goats at the Riverton City landfill when he was shot multiple times by armed men.
Jarrett was assisted to hospital after the gunmen fled the area. However, he was pronounced dead.
Some residents are fearful that the shooting may result in further reprisals in the community.
The police are investigating.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy