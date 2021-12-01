Riverton Meadows on edge after farmer killed by gunmen

ST ANDREW, Jamaica - Residents of Riverton Meadows are on edge after a farmer was gunned down by unknown assailants in the St Andrew community on Tuesday.

Dead is 48-year-old Augustus Jarrett, of Ashoka Road, Kingston 11.

Police sources told OBSERVER ONLINE that Jarrett's son was recently detained for a shooting in the area, leaving investigators to theorise that the farmer's death was a possible reprisal.

Reports are that about 6:20 am Tuesday, Jarrett was tending to his goats at the Riverton City landfill when he was shot multiple times by armed men.

Jarrett was assisted to hospital after the gunmen fled the area. However, he was pronounced dead.

Some residents are fearful that the shooting may result in further reprisals in the community.

The police are investigating.