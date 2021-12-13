Rizwan, Haider lift Pakistan to 200-6 in first T20I

KARACHI, Pakistan (AFP)— Mohammad Rizwan and Haider Ali struck fiery half centuries to lift Pakistan to 200-6 in the first Twenty20 international against the West Indies on Monday.

West Indies skipper, Nicholas Pooran won the toss and sent Pakistan to bat in the opening Twenty20 international at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Rizwan smashed a 52-ball 78 with 10 boundaries -- his 12th half-century and 11th this year -- while Haider scored a career-best 68 after the West Indies sent Pakistan in to bat at National Stadium.

Rizwan and Haider added 105 for the third wicket after skipper Babar Azam fell without scoring and Fakhar Zaman made just 10, with West Indian bowlers getting early success.

Haider cracked four sixes and six boundaries in his 39-ball knock.

West Indies, hit with three Covid-19 positive tests among their T20I players, brought in Shamarh Brooks and Devon Thomas from their one-day squad, giving Brooks a debut in the shortest format.

The remaining matches are on Tuesday and Thursday, also in Karachi.