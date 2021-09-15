Road Safety Unit: Fatal crashes during curfew have increased by 124 per cent

Road Safety Unit: Fatal crashes during curfew have increased by 124 per centWednesday, September 15, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— According to statistics provided by the Road Safety Unit (RSU) four categories of road users are responsible for 87 per cent of all road fatalities.
Leading the way are motorcyclists who account for 36 per cent or 118 deaths of the 332 people who have perished in traffic crashes this year.
They are followed by pedestrians at 20 per cent or 65 deaths; private motor car drivers at 18 per cent or 60 fatalities; and private motor car passengers at 13 per cent or 43 deaths.
Overall, the category considered most vulnerable - motorcyclists, pedal cyclists, pedestrians and pillions, account for 63 per cent of all road deaths since the start of the year.
Meanwhile, the RSU is reporting that fatal crashes and fatalities have both increased by six per cent when compared with the similar period in 2020.
It is also reported that during curfew hours, 105 persons have been killed in 83 fatal crashes since the start of the year.
The RSU said that crashes during curfew hours account for 32 per cent of the total fatalities since the start of the year while fatal crashes and fatalities during curfew hours have increased by 124 per cent and 156 per cent when compared with the similar period in 2020.
The Unit, which is located in the Ministry of Transport and Mining said fatalities for 2021 are projected to decrease by three per cent.
