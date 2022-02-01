WATCH: Road blockage in St Ann due to heavy rain

WATCH: Road blockage in St Ann due to heavy rainTuesday, February 01, 2022
|
ST ANN, Jamaica— The Jamaica Constabulary Force has advised that the Runaway Bay Cross Road in St Ann is now blocked due to heavy rain in the vicinity.
As a result, the Bamboo main road should be used as an alternative route, the advisory said.
A section of the Palmento Road between Guys Hill and Highgate is also partially blocked by heavy rain and has been reduced to single lane traffic where only small vehicles can traverse the area.
