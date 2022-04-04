Road closures and traffic changes for Champs

KINGSTON, Jamaica – In order to minimise traffic congestion ahead of this year's staging of the Inter-Secondary Schools Association (ISSA) Boys' and Girls' Championship at the National Stadium, the police are advising the public of several traffic changes and road closures.



According to a release, the changes are expected to take effect on Wednesday, April 6 at 2:00 pm and run until Saturday, April 9.

The changes are as follows:

· Arthur Wint Drive will operate as a one way from North Avenue to Roosevelt Avenue.

· The upper section of Arthur Wint Drive from Mountain View Avenue to Gate E4 at the Stadium will operate as a one way to access the stadium's car park as well as residents of the Lofts.

· JUTC buses and other vehicles travelling along Arthur Wint Drive to Mountain View Avenue will be diverted onto Roosevelt Avenue and Stanton Terrace.

Additionally, police checkpoints will also be established.

Only vehicles conveying patrons attending the event will be allowed to turn from Mountain View Avenue onto Arthur Wint Drive. All other vehicles including JUTC buses will continue straight along Mountain View Avenue.

Only VIPs in vehicles displaying stickers will be allowed access along Roosevelt Avenue. All other vehicles will be diverted onto Stanton Terrace via Mountain View Avenue or Old Hope Road.



No parking will be allowed along the following roadways:



· Arthur Wint Drive

· Roosevelt Avenue

· Stanton Terrace

· Mountain View Avenue (between Nannyville and Old Hope Road)

· Latham Avenue

· North Avenue.



After the event, all road closures will be removed to allow free movement of traffic from the stadium. However, Arthur Wint Drive will operate as a one way from the stadium to Tom Redcam Avenue.

Roosevelt Avenue will operate as a one way from the stadium to Stanton Terrace while Latham Avenue will operate as a one way from Roosevelt Avenue to Old Hope Road.

Vehicles occupying the upper section of the stadium car park will use the upper section of Arthur Wint Drive to exit.

