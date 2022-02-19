Road crashes claim 56 lives in 49 days, says the RSU

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Fifty-six people were killed in 50 fatal crashes up to Friday, February 18, the Road Safety Unit (RSU) is reporting.

This represents a seven per cent decrease in fatalities and a nine per cent decrease in fatal crashes when compared to the similar period in 2021.

The RSU is projecting that fatalities for 2022 will decrease by eight per cent. Some 484 people perished in traffic crashes last year, the worst numbers in almost 20 years.

The latest statistics from the RSU show that:

- Pedestrians account for 23 per cent of the road users killed as at February 18.

- Motorcyclists account for 21 per cent of the road users killed during the same period.

- Private motor vehicle drivers account for 25 per cent of road fatalities to date.

- Private motor vehicle passengers make up 23 per cent of all road traffic victims since the start of the year.

- Vulnerable road users which include pedestrians, pedalcyclists, motorcyclists and pillion riders account for 52 per cent of the road users killed as at February 18.

As in previous years, the majority of road users killed in Jamaica are males. So far, 88 per cent of those killed on the nation's roads since January 1 are males with 12 per cent being females.

The RSU said 13 pedestrians and two children are numbered among road deaths so far this year.