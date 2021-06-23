Road deaths on the rise

Road deaths on the riseWednesday, June 23, 2021
|
The Ministry of Transport and Mining's Road Safety Unit is renewing its calls for motorists to drive safely, as well as obey the curfew hours implemented due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This appeal comes against the background of 214 people having died as a result of 193 fatal crashes since January 1 up to June 22 of this year.
The ministry said fatal crashes have increased by 19 per cent when compared to the corresponding period in 2020 during which there were 197 fatalities.
Motorcyclists account for the largest group of fatalities over the period, representing 35 per cent of fatal crash victims. Pedestrians account for approximately 20 per cent, while pedal cyclists account for six per cent.
The ministry also reported that private motor vehicle drivers account for 22 per cent of the road fatalities, and private motor vehicle passengers account for 11 per cent of those killed. Meanwhile, public passenger vehicle passengers account for three per cent of the road users killed since the start of the year.
In addition, the ministry's report states that out of the total number of persons killed due to traffic accidents, 87 per cent were males, while 13 per cent were females.
In terms of parishes, St Catherine lead the way accounting for 20 per cent of the overall deaths, while Westmoreland recorded 14 per cent of the fatalities.
-Candice Haughton
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy