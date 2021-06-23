Road deaths on the rise

The Ministry of Transport and Mining's Road Safety Unit is renewing its calls for motorists to drive safely, as well as obey the curfew hours implemented due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This appeal comes against the background of 214 people having died as a result of 193 fatal crashes since January 1 up to June 22 of this year.

The ministry said fatal crashes have increased by 19 per cent when compared to the corresponding period in 2020 during which there were 197 fatalities.

Motorcyclists account for the largest group of fatalities over the period, representing 35 per cent of fatal crash victims. Pedestrians account for approximately 20 per cent, while pedal cyclists account for six per cent.

The ministry also reported that private motor vehicle drivers account for 22 per cent of the road fatalities, and private motor vehicle passengers account for 11 per cent of those killed. Meanwhile, public passenger vehicle passengers account for three per cent of the road users killed since the start of the year.

In addition, the ministry's report states that out of the total number of persons killed due to traffic accidents, 87 per cent were males, while 13 per cent were females.

In terms of parishes, St Catherine lead the way accounting for 20 per cent of the overall deaths, while Westmoreland recorded 14 per cent of the fatalities.

-Candice Haughton