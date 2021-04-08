Road licence, badge needed to operate ride-sharing services, says Transport Authority

Road licence, badge needed to operate ride-sharing services, says Transport AuthorityThursday, April 08, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Transport Authority is advising potential public transportation service providers desirous of participating in ride-sharing services, like Uber, that they must have a road licence and badge to operate locally.
The authority, in a statement today, said it welcomes newcomers to the market and is cautioning such individuals or companies to comply with the laws governing public transportation to ensure the protection, safety and security of the commuting public.
The authority said individuals therefore must:
- Submit an application to the Transport Authority accompanied by vehicle documents, motor vehicle inspection report, payment receipt, L-form, proof of address, identification card and police record; and
- Make an application for a badge by completing an application form accompanied by two recommendation letters, police record, proof of address, PPV drivers' licence, payment receipt and complete the mandatory training course.
In the meantime, the authority is reminding persons who provide public transportation services without the requisite road licences or badges that they will face prosecution.
The statement follows reports that Silicon-Valle based Uber Technologies is recruiting drivers in Jamaica as part of plans to offer its ride-sharing service locally.
