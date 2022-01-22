Road traffic deaths running at more than one per day

Seven persons including three pedestrians perished in motor vehicle crashes during the one-week period January 15-21 the Road Safety Unit [RSU] is reporting.

Three drivers of private motor cars and a motorcyclist were also killed during the period. Their deaths brought to 26, the number of persons killed in 24 fatal crashes since the start of the year. It also means that more than one Jamaican is being killed in a traffic collision everyday.

When compared to the similar period in 2021, fatal crashes and fatalities have increased by five per cent and 18 per cent respectively. The RSU said fatalities for 2022 are projected to decrease by eight per cent. Some 484 people perished in traffic crashes in 2021, the worst year for road users in nearly 20 years.

So far, pedestrians account for 23 per cent of the road users killed as at January 21. Motorcyclists account for 12 per cent; private motor vehicle drivers, 31 per cent; and private motor vehicle passengers 12 per cent.

The category of road users deemed most vulnerable [pedestrians, pedalcyclists, motorcyclists and pillion riders] account for 42 per cent of all road users killed since the start of the year.