Road traffic deaths running at more than one per day

Road traffic deaths running at more than one per daySaturday, January 22, 2022
Seven persons including three pedestrians perished in motor vehicle crashes during the one-week period January 15-21 the Road Safety Unit [RSU] is reporting.
So far, pedestrians account for 23 per cent of the road users killed as at January 21. Motorcyclists account for 12 per cent; private motor vehicle drivers, 31 per cent; and private motor vehicle passengers 12 per cent.
The category of road users deemed most vulnerable [pedestrians, pedalcyclists, motorcyclists and pillion riders] account for 42 per cent of all road users killed since the start of the year.
