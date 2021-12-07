Road traffic deaths surpass 2020 figure with 437 killed this year

With more than three weeks left in the year, the number of Jamaicans killed in road crashes since January 1 has surpassed the 2020 figure, according to the latest statistics provided by the Road Safety Unit [RSU].

The RSU, in its daily report on Monday, stated that 437 people have perished in traffic accidents since the start of the year. This is four more than the 433 who died during all of 2020.

The 124 fatal crashes that took place during curfew hours claimed the lives of 151 persons. Overall, fatalities during curfew hours account for 35 per cent of the total fatalities while fatal crashes and fatalities during these hours increased by 130 per cent and 156 per cent respectively when compared with the similar period in 2020.

This has alarmed the RSU as fewer vehicles are expected on the roads during curfew hours which are imposed as part of the protocols to stem the spread of COVID-19.

As it relates to motor cyclists, 149 of them have perished so far this year, compared to 133 in 2020. The operators of the two-wheeler account for 34 per cent of road traffic victims this year.

A closer look at the statistics show that 83 pedestrians have been killed this year compared to 83 last year; 60 passengers of private motor vehicles also perished in 2021 while 45 were killed last year; and 83 drivers of private motor cars have been killed this year; 62 died last year. Twenty-three pedal cyclists have also been numbered among the road statistics this year while 30 were killed in 2020.

When combined, the group classified as “vulnerable road users” and which comprises pedestrians, pedal cyclists, motor cyclists and pillion riders, account for 61 per cent of the road users killed since the start of the year.