Roadblocks removed in St Mary community as residents protest bad roads

ST MARY, Jamaica — Roadblocks mounted by residents of Hamstead in Central St Mary, who on Tuesday morning were protesting the deteriorating road conditions, have been removed following assurances given by the Member of Parliament, Dr Morias Guy, that he will meet to discuss the matter.

Before daybreak, people in the community felled trees and would, later in the morning, use vehicles to block sections of the main road in Hamstead to Ballads Valley. The residents said that they were fed up with the state of the road in the area and wanted the MP to address the matter.

The protest action disrupted normality in the parish as at least one school, Hamstead Primary and Infant School, had to end early while a number of people, including the police and nurses, were unable to access or leave the community for hours.

Residents were seen at the side of the road bearing placards calling for the roads in Hamstead to be repaired. “A good road we want,” they chanted..

“Why the government can't make the roads in St Mary stay good,” an irate Tesha said hiding her face behind a placard.

The police managed to disperse the crowd without much incident, and got traffic moving again. The police in St Mary up to late this morning said that no one was arrested for the roadblock and the residents dispersed after they got word from their MP.

Dr Guy said that he is to meet with members of the community tomorrow and until then the residents have agreed to stand down the roadblock and clear the debris. Also no new roadblocks shall be mounted tomorrow as they were planning to do.