Robbers hit from bike after $200,000 robbery in Ewarton

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica— Two bike riders who robbed more than $200,000 from a man at gunpoint on Thursday were injured when the victim used his car to hit them from their motorbikes.

The high drama, which took place in Ewarton, St Catherine, resulted in a traffic pile-up for several hours.



Head of the St Catherine North police, Superintendent Howard Chambers, told OBSERVER ONLINE that the men escaped after the incident.



Police said about 1:30 pm, the man left a bank in Ewarton and was trailed home by two men on bikes. The bikers reportedly pulled guns, held the man up at his gate, and robbed him of the cash.



The police said the men rode off unaware that their victim was trailing them in his motorcar. Upon reaching the Ewarton main road the motorist hit the men from their motorcycles, injuring them.



The frightened robbers hastily hopped away from the scene leaving their bikes behind. They did however manage to take the money and their weapons. Police who responded to the incident conducted a search of the area but the men were not found. The motorbikes were seized.



The Linstead police are conducting further investigations into the incident.

- David Dunkley