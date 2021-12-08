Robbie Shakespeare has died

POPULAR bass guitarist Robbie Shakespeare of 'Riddim Twins' Sly and Robbie is dead. He passed away earlier Wednesday.

According to sources, Shakespeare was ailing for sometime.

"Robbie's loss will be severely felt by the industry at home and abroad. My condolences to those he leaves behind," said Olivia "Babsy" Grange, Minister of Entertainment and Culture, in a release sent to the Jamaica Observer.

Throughout the 1980s, Sly and Robbie worked with some of the biggest and brightest names in pop. Among them, Grace Jones, Joe Cocker, Gwen Guthrie and rapper KRS 1.

Their patented sound ensured mainstream interest in Jamaican music following the death of Bob Marley in 1981. Indeed, they were the driving force behind Black Uhuru, a Waterhouse group marketed by Island Records, the company that helped break Marley's music internationally.

More details later.

--- Brian Bonitto