Robinson calls for Integrity Commission action on AAJ/First Rock deal

KINGSTON, Jamaica – People's National Party Spokesman on Finance, Julian Robinson is calling for urgent investigation and decisive action from the Integrity Commission and other appropriate anti-corruption agencies in relation to what he said is the questionable multimillion US dollar deal involving the Airports Authority of Jamaica and First Rock Capital Holdings.



Robinson said the alleged high levels of corruption that “continue to linger around and plague the Holness Government” demand effective and conclusive action from the agencies appointed to protect the public coffers and safeguard the interests of the Jamaican people.



In a statement Saturday, Robinson renewed the call for the board of the Airports Authority of Jamaica to be fired based on information in the media, which he said further confirms that it breached its own internal investment policy and Government's Public Bodies Management and Accountability Act, when it invested US$3 million in First Rock Capital Holdings.



The Opposition Spokesman is also reiterating the call for the Integrity Commission to commence an investigation into this investment to determine whether there were conflicts of interest and if the investment met the standards for good governance, accountability and transparency.



"I am surprised that there has been silence and no action taken by the JLP Government on this issue, since the revelation from the Minister of Finance in July that the investment was in breach of Government's regulations. Portfolio Minister Robert Montague has said nothing on the issue,” Robinson said.



Robinson said the silence of Transport Minister Robert Montague demands that the matter must be elevated to his boss, Prime Minister Andrew Holness, who has the ultimate responsibility to the people of Jamaica to act in their best interests.



"The prime minister must publicly state why this Board remains in place given that it has clearly breached its fiduciary responsibility,” he said.



Robinson pointed out that corruption is brazen robbery of the Jamaican taxpayers and the whole country suffers on its account, “…especially in the middle of the pandemic, when oxygen, beds and medical professionals are in short supply in the public health system, we have to ensure that much-needed public funds are not being syphoned off to line the pockets of a chosen few.”



“The Government is entrusted with the job to manage the affairs of the nation on behalf of the people and the reports of corruption, mismanagement and waste must be addressed,” Robinson said.