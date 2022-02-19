Rock legend Mick Jagger 'on a little down time' in Portland

PORTLAND, Jamaica — Mick Jagger, renowned British rock legend and lead vocalist of legendary rock group, Rolling Stones, showcased several versatile photographs on his social media platforms on Friday of himself in Portland.

"A little down time before things get busy!" Jagger captioned the photographs on his official Twitter account.

Jagger, whose real name is Sir Michael Philip Jagger, posed in one photograph with guitar standing behind the mountains, with the Caribbean Sea also in the distance.

In another photograph, the 78-year-old rock superstar is seen standing next to a female vendor as she points in the direction of her fruit stall.

A third photo moment captured the legendary songwriter at the Roof Nightclub, one of Portland's longstanding night clubs.

Jagger, in a fourth photograph, stood smiling in front of a green mural.

"Welcome Mick," tweeted Science, Energy and Technology Minister and Portland Western Member of Parliament, Daryl Vaz, on Saturday, as he retweeted Jagger's tweet from a day earlier.

Jagger and the Rolling Stones have long embraced Jamaican culture. Their 1973 album, Goats Head Soup, was recorded at Dynamic Sounds studio in Kingston, while they covered the 1971 Festival Song winner Cherry Oh Baby by Eric Donaldson for their 1976 album Black And Blue.

In April 1978, Jagger attended the One Love peace concert at the National Stadium in Kingston.

Peter Tosh was also signed to the band's label, Rolling Stones Records, which released his album Bush Doctor in 1978.

That album featured Jagger and Tosh on the single Don't Look Back, a cover of The Temptations' Walk And Don't Look Back.

It is not clear if Jagger's recent trip to Jamaica was to record new music or just for vacation purposes.