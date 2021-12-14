Rodney Harrison to be nominated as Suffolk County Police Commissioner

UNITED STATES— Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said he is nominating outgoing NYPD Chief of Department Rodney Harrison to become the next Suffolk police commissioner, making him the first person of colour to potentially lead one of the nation's largest police departments.

Bellone is scheduled to formally announce Harrison as his choice for top cop at a news conference Tuesday. In an interview Monday, Harrison, 52, said he will emphasise officer safety, community relations, accountability and transparency if he becomes Suffolk's next commissioner.

"I think I will be a great fit for this position," said Harrison, a longtime Baldwin resident. "I think I can make sure the ship is steered in the right direction," Newsday reported.

Born and raised in New York City, Harrison grew up in Rochdale Village in Jamaica, Queens, where, at the urging of his father, he came to view a career in law enforcement as an opportunity to create positive change for residents across New York City.

Harrison was named chief of department in February. He's the third African American in that post.

Harrison is the only person in the history of the NYPD to rise from the rank of cadet to Chief of Department.

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea named him chief of patrol in January 2018, and Harrison became the NYPD's first Black chief of detectives in December 2019.

His wife is a retired NYPD lieutenant, and two of their daughters recently became patrol officers.

The Suffolk County Legislature's public safety committee is expected to review Harrison's nomination on Thursday. If that committee approves the nomination, the 30-year NYPD veteran's appointment will go before the full legislature on December 21.