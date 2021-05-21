Romeich Entertainment gives back through 'Magnum Box'Friday, May 21, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Popular entertainment entrepreneur, Romeich Major, is carving out a niche for digital events to provide an outlet for recording artistes, dancers, and disc jockey, to enjoy dancehall entertainment offerings comfortably and safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Major, the ongoing social and physical gathering restrictions have been an impetus for digital innovation, which he is tapping into.
“Social media provides an outlet for entertainers and their followers to interact with each other, despite not being able to do so in the outside world. Through social media, I can also do giveaways to the people who really need it, as many persons are either learning less or out of a job in the entertainment sector,” said Major, who has partnered with Magnum Tonic Wine to bring his idea to life.
The Magnum brand is known as an innovator in igniting the spirit and infusing excitement into the entertainment space and this has resulted in the creation of the “Magnum Box,” a weekly online entertainment series in the digital space.
The series provides weekly entertainment, and also gives relief to some of its viewers through giveaways, including Magnum gift baskets and cash prizes.
Major, who elevates the vibe and facilitates giveaways, hosts the show on Romeich Entertainment's Live Radio Instagram account, and its namesake on the popular broadcast platform Mixlr.
The online community gears up every Thursday to Saturday, soaking up the electrifying vibes and fun from 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm.
The scene features two resident disc jockeys weekly, DJ Scrappy and Deva Kidd. It also welcomes guest selectors and hosts.
“Magnum Tonic Wine is happy to be aligned with another novel activation that brings value to our beloved entertainment landscape. There is an unmistakable synergy between Magnum Tonic Wine and Romeich Entertainment, and we expect Magnum Box to continue to do extremely well in not only numbers, but for those who tune in and benefit from the giveaways provided,” said Kamal Powell, J Wray & Nephew Limited's marketing manager for the brand in the Caribbean.
