Rory Marsh, head of realty firm Keller Williams Jamaica, dies suddenly

KINGSTON, Jamaica -- Keller Williams Jamaica's Regional Operating Principal, Rory Marsh has died aged 44.

Marsh passed away suddenly on Monday, announced Keller Williams in a statement.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our Operating Principal- Rory Marsh. We extend our condolences to his immediate family, the entire Keller Williams Jamaica family and close friends at this time,” the company said.

Keller Williams Jamaica specialises in the sale and lease of commercial and residential properties to local and international clients, according to its website.

In 2021, Marsh and Keller Williams were recognised at the USF Fast 56 Awards presented by the University of South Florida, the firm placing fourth place in the fastest-growing company category which recognises companies fo revenue growth over a 12-month period.