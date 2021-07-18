Ross bats for market-driven exchange rate so Jamaica's exports can compete

KINGSTON, Jamaica — President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sterling Asset Management Limited, Charles Ross, has posited that Jamaican exports could become more competitive globally with a market-determined exchange rate.

Ross made the observation at a recent investor's briefing which, apart from himself, also had as panellists, Senior Deputy Governor of the Bank of Jamaica, Dr Wayne Robinson and the Opposition spokesman on finance, Julian Robinson.

Ross made his observation while responding to a question about what is needed to be in place for Jamaica to experience sustainable economic growth. He indicated that he was a proponent of the export-led growth model.

However, on the matter of a market-determined exchange rate, Dr Robinson disagreed. He defended the notion that the exchange rate is flexible, and market determined and that the interventions of the central bank are necessary due to the small size and thin volumes that are characteristic of the Jamaican market.

Dr Robinson agreed that the real exchange rate has to be competitive, especially in countries with low productivity. He believes that the BOJ has sought to do this over the past few years and has permitted the Jamaican dollar to adjust to what it believes is a level where it is currently “fairly valued”.

The senior deputy director encouraged the audience to look at the “real exchange rate” not just the “nominal exchange rate”.

Ross countered that at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic the Brazilian Real fell by almost 40 per cent. He said that despite the currency recovering somewhat, the Brazil central bank was largely prepared to allow the exchange rate to be market determined and absorb the shock to the economy.

Julian Robinson asked the Deputy Governor “How do you determine what is a competitive real exchange rate and how do you decide when to intervene in the FX market?”

Responding, Dr Robinson said the central bank assesses the market conditions and how the market is performing. “Are you having excessive volatility that can create distortions? Are flows drying up because of market volatility? Is the market functioning as it ought to?”

“Our role is to ensure that there is liquidity, that the market can function and that the exchange rate reflects market fundamentals,” Dr Robinson explained.

He added that the declining current account deficit formed part of the BOJ's assessment of competitiveness.

On the topic of economic growth, Julian Robinson pointed out that price stability was important for growth but that the country needed to improve labour productivity and produce higher value-added goods and services. Dr Robinson agreed with the Opposition spokesman that “our low growth reflects our low productivity. We have low productivity because we have inadequate capital, and we have inadequate human and social capital. There is a need to drive private investment in the high value-added sectors”.

However, Ross noted that while this was “nice in theory” it would take many years to achieve. He expressed that Jamaica needed to find industries and activities that could employ the existing pool of labour with their current skill sets.

Ross noted that 30 years ago China was producing low cost manufactured goods, whereas today the Far East country is making components for Apple's iPhones. He reiterated the need to let market forces send the signals and absorb investment in the areas where Jamaica can be competitive.

He commended the BOJ's success in keeping Jamaican dollar interest rates competitive internationally, which is key to mobilising domestic capital to invest in productive enterprises that are export oriented.