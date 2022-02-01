Rotaract Club feeds 50 homeless people in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Jamaica – The Rotaract Club of Mandeville has continued its efforts to assist those in need, especially homeless individuals, through its Need2Feed programme.

Damion Neath, president of the service club said the programme includes a fundraiser and the delivery of meals to 50 homeless individuals in Mandeville, Christiana, and the border town of Spalding in Clarendon.

“The Need2Feed Street Feeding programme was indeed a success. The programme was divided into two parts. The first part was the fundraising aspect that was done during December 2021. The club raised funds by selling lunches at the price of two. The idea was once a person purchased one lunch, they would automatically buy a lunch for one homeless person in the parish, hence Need2Feed,” Neath said.

“The second phase of the project, the actual street feeding, was executed on January 30, 2022. We provided a hot meal as well as a cold beverage for the homeless in Mandeville, Christiana and Spalding. Up to 10 members from the club were available that day to give out the meals in the three towns,” he added.

The Rotaract Club is the junior arm of the Rotary Club, which is among the more active service-oriented organisations operating in Jamaica.

Neath explained that the service club's goal for this year is to evolve the passion of giving back including community service in the Mandeville community.

“In doing so we want to inspire others to find it in them to give back to their community and influence a positive change in society. The Rotaract Club of Mandeville will celebrate 20 years since being chartered in February and as president, it is my goal to make the club be more recognized for the great things it has done for the Mandeville community over the years. As a group of young professionals in the community, we give our time and efforts to always bridge a gap to any deficient socio-economic issues we see in Mandeville,” he said.