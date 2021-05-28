Rotary Club of Spanish Town donates tablets to St Catherine students

Rotary Club of Spanish Town donates tablets to St Catherine studentsFriday, May 28, 2021
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — The Rotary Club of Spanish Town on Wednesday, May 26, donated 20 tablets to high school students in St Catherine.
The devices were formally handed over by President of the Rotary Club of Spanish Town, Latoya McFarlane, who said that the donation is in keeping with the mandate of the club, which is to embark on impactful and sustainable projects within the community.
“Today's handing over represents the culmination of what we the Rotary Club of Spanish Town consider a very successful year, despite the odds, as we demonstrate our commitment to Rotary International's motto of service above self…. this project was important to me because as President I want to use my platform to focus on the inclusion of technology to improve education and literacy for our youths to impact their lives,” McFarlane said.
The club said the donation was made to students of the Jose Marti Technical High School, Spanish Town High School, St Jago High School and St Catherine High School, who were selected by their respective school administrators.
It said the donation represents one of many projects the club has done over the last couple of months in Spanish Town, despite the challenges caused by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Earlier this year, the Rotary Club of Spanish Town collaborated with their sister club the Rotary Club of Royal Palm Beach in Florida to provide a US$44,055 donation of well-needed equipment.
“We were also able to partner with the PriceSmart Jamaica Foundation to issue a number of care packages to different communities within the Spanish Town area. We also distributed 2,000 masks to the Spanish Town Hospital, the St Monica's Home for the Elderly and Abandoned, as well as the Spanish Town Infirmary,” McFarlane continued.
She also shared that the club continued their wheelchair project where a number of residents of Spanish Town were gifted with state-of-the-art wheelchairs, as needed to improve their mobility.
