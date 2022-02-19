Roxanne Silent appointed acting senior director of the National Gallery of Jamaica

Roxanne Silent appointed acting senior director of the National Gallery of JamaicaSaturday, February 19, 2022
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Roxanne Silent has been appointed the acting senior director of the National Gallery of Jamaica.
Silent brings vast administrative experience and procedural knowledge to the position from her substantive post as records & information/registrar.
Her 26-year tenure has honed her sharp sense of the gallery’s mission and the needs of its stakeholders.
Silent’s extensive and fluent knowledge scope and her foundational experience and skillset equip her well to lead the gallery at this time.
Silent is the first Jamaican-born woman to hold the position of senior director, previously defined as executive director, fulfilling all the same roles and responsibilities therein.
She will assume this post at a critical juncture when the flagship exhibition of the National Gallery, the Kingston Biennial, is set to open in Kingston on June 26, 2022, and celebrations for Jamaica’s 60th anniversary begin.
