Royal gaffe: Queen's Platinum Jubilee souvenirs manufactured with typo

UNITED KINGDOM — A spelling error on thousands of souvenirs manufactured for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee is proving to be a costly mistake.

According to reports, over 10,000 cups, tea sets and designer plates have been printed with the line: "the Platinum Jubbly of Queen Elizabeth II".

The souvenirs feature an illustration of the monarch surrounded by her coat of arms along with the misprint.

According to BBC News, more than 10,000 pieces of the misprinted jubilee memorabilia were produced in China and sent to be sold in the UK. The cups and plates were meant to mark the Queen's 70-year reign.

Wholesale Clearance's boss Karl Baxter told BBC News that he will now pitch the memorabilia as collectors' items.

The company, which deals in bankrupt stock and discontinued lines, said it stepped in to sell the commemorative items - with the products advertised as "Souvenir Stock with Slight Typo Mistake".

"What could be more unique than our limited-edition misprinted crockery?" he said.

"This could be your chance to get your hands on a novelty souvenir for a fraction of the price," claimed Baxter, with a 90% discount on offer.