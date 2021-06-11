Ruel Reid, Pinnock granted leave to challenge judge's decision

Ruel Reid, Pinnock granted leave to challenge judge's decisionFriday, June 11, 2021
|
The contention is being made on the basis of conflict of interest as the senior parish judge and former minister are both past student of Munro College in St Elizabeth.
The Judge, after ruling in February that both of the accused should go to trial, had recused himself, citing possible conflict of interest, though he did not say with which of the accused.
In response to this Reid and Pinnock filed for leave application in the Supreme Court to go to the Judicial Review Court to quash the judge's ruling.
Justice Courtney Daye heard the application today and granted leave, setting September 20 as the date for the first hearing, before setting a date for a Judicial Review Court hearing.
Pinnock and Reid were first arrested in October 2019 under charges of defrauding the Ministry of Education and the Caribbean Maritime University of millions of dollars.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy