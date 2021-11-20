Ruel Reid steps down as JC principal

Ruel Reid steps down as JC principalSaturday, November 20, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Former Minister of Education, Ruel Reid has stepped down as principal of Jamaica College.
The announcement coincides with the expiration of a five-year extension of Reid's leave.
Reid was granted special leave by the Ministry of Education Youth and Information in 2016 to pursue his ministerial duties. The leave expired which on Saturday meant that Reid was contractually obligated to return to work as the school's principal.
''Nonetheless, an agreement has been reached for Mr Reid to demit office as of the 20th of November, 2021. It is our view that this agreement is in the best interest of the parties and, more importantly, it will allow Jamaica College to focus exclusively on its mandate,'' read a joint statement from Reid and the board of Jamaica College.
The embattled former minister is currently facing fraud charges related to an embezzlement scandal at the Caribbean Maritime University.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy