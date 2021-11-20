Ruel Reid steps down as JC principal

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Former Minister of Education, Ruel Reid has stepped down as principal of Jamaica College.

The announcement coincides with the expiration of a five-year extension of Reid's leave.

Reid was granted special leave by the Ministry of Education Youth and Information in 2016 to pursue his ministerial duties. The leave expired which on Saturday meant that Reid was contractually obligated to return to work as the school's principal.

''Nonetheless, an agreement has been reached for Mr Reid to demit office as of the 20th of November, 2021. It is our view that this agreement is in the best interest of the parties and, more importantly, it will allow Jamaica College to focus exclusively on its mandate,'' read a joint statement from Reid and the board of Jamaica College.

The embattled former minister is currently facing fraud charges related to an embezzlement scandal at the Caribbean Maritime University.