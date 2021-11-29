Rum Bar offers licensed bar owners chance to win J$60k gift package in 'Celebrate Yuh Rum Bar' campaign

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica - This holiday season, licensed bar owners across the island who carry Rum-Bar White Overproof Rum in their outlet will get a chance to win one of 25 Rum-Bar spirits gift packs valued at over $60,000 each. This as Rum-Bar Rum launches its Celebrate Yuh Rum-Bar campaign.

According to a release, each Rum-Bar spirits gift pack will include 12 Rum-Bar White Overproof Rum 750mL, 24 Rum-Bar White Overproof Rum 200 mL, 24 Rum-Bar Rum Cream 200 mL, 4 Rum-Bar Gold Rum 750 mL, 4 Rum-Bar Silver Rum 750 mL, 4 Rum-Bar Vodka Apple 750 mL, 100 Rum-Bar branded cups, 4 Rum-Bar branded buckets and Rum-Bar branded t-shirts.

Tamika West, Marketing Manager of Worthy Park Estate says the campaign is part of the company's efforts to “honour the Jamaican tradition for a love for full strength Overproof rum” highlighting that “community bars are the backbone of Jamaican rum culture.”

West pointed out that with community bars having been dealt a hard blow since the onset of COVID-19, the company wanted to spread some love with the Christmas season fast approaching.

“With over 10,000 outlets across the island, they are considered the tastemakers for the local spirits industry. Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, community bars have been significantly affected by containment measures that have reduced their occupancy levels, hours of operation and opportunities for promotional events,” she stated. “This holiday season, Rum-Bar Rum wishes to give back to community bars, through this radio promotion that will provide a financial benefit to outlets that carry the brand.”

The campaign officially launched on Monday, November 22 and will run until Friday, December 24. The Rum-Bar Rum brand via its parent company Worthy Park Estate will announce daily draws through an exclusive partnership with Irie FM.

To participate, bar owners with a valid Tavern License that carries Rum-Bar White Overproof Rum in their outlet, are being asked to submit via the Rum-Bar WhatsApp Line (876-279-8759) the following:

· The name of your bar

· The address of your bar

· Correctly complete the sentence: C_leb_ ate yuh R_m-Ba_ and Rais_ the B_r!

Participants will then tune into Irie FM daily on Mondays through Fridays, between the hours of 12:00pm and 6:00pm, for the announcement of the daily winner. The owner of the announced bar must call Irie FM within 30 minutes to be able to claim their prize on live radio via interview with an Irie FM announcer at the telephone number provided on the campaign material.

Participants must also be 18 and over to enter.