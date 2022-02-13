Runaway Bay drainage system to be improved— McKenzie

Runaway Bay drainage system to be improved— McKenzieSunday, February 13, 2022
|
ST JAMES, Jamaica— Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Desmond McKenzie, says that steps will be taken to improve the drainage system along the Runaway Bay main road in St Ann to prevent further flooding.
He was speaking on Wednesday (February 9) following a tour of sections of Portland, St Mary, and St Ann, that were affected by recent heavy rains.
Runaway Bay square was inundated for several hours following the rainfall.
McKenzie noted that the area has been affected by flooding over the years, following heavy rainfall, and assured that measures will be put in place to alleviate the problem.
Noting that the clogging of the waterways with garbage has contributed to the flooding, the Minister called on residents to take greater responsibility for protecting the environment.
“When I look in some of the gullies and drains…we are seeing where people dump old refrigerator and old cars," the Minister said.
"There's a role for the citizens to play and people must now understand that Jamaica is no longer a country that you rely on getting rain at a set point during the year because climate change has put an end to all of that,” he added.
Meanwhile, Senior Director for Project Implementation at the National Works Agency (NWA), Varden Downer, said that the agency will be expanding the drains at Runaway Bay square to better accommodate the volume of water during heavy downpours.
"We are going to look and see how much we can open these [drains] to allow the flood waters to drain away," he said.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy