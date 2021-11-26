Rusea's ambush Frome 1-0 in D'Cup

ST JAMES, Jamaica— Frome Technical's perfect start to the ISSA daCosta Cup football competition ended on Friday after they were ambushed 1-0 by former champions Rusea's High in their Zone B game played at WesPow Park in Tucker, St James.

Frome Technical had won their first three games and came into the game as favourites to win against Rusea's who were at the bottom of the table and had failed to win a game, until Friday.

Shavel Salmon scored the game's only goal when he lobbed goalkeeper Rasheem McKenzie in the 35th minute and Rusea's managed to hold on to the slender lead.

Meanwhile, Mannings took over the lead after goals from Rushawn Graham and Abena Wallace took them to a 2-0 win over Petersfield High at Llandilo, moving to 10 points, one more than Frome Technical.

Godfrey Stewart beat Green Island High 3-0 in the other game played at Llandilo.

Garvey Maceo High meanwhile, ran their perfect win record to five games after getting past Foga Road High 3-1 in their Zone F game played at Foga Road.

Garvey Maceo lead the four qualifiers for the play-off in Zone F as the race for places in the quarter-finals starts to heat up.

Gregory Cousins scored his sixth goal of the season, Cleo Clarke got his fourth and Olando Blake scored for Garvey Maceo as they raced to 15 points, five more than second placed Vere Technical who beat Kemps Hill 3-0.

Old Harbour High beat Central High 3-1 to move past Foga Road into third place to round out the qualifiers for the play-offs.

Manchester High swamped Alston High 12-0 in their Zone D game with Denzil Lee scoring a hat trick and three players Shaquille Campbell, Ron Webb and Javaine Simpson all scoring doubles.

Manchester High, who were winning their third straight game, joined Christiana High on 10 points, but lead on goal-difference and are yet to concede a goal in four games played.

Bellefield High are in third place on eight points after beating Belair High 1-0.

At Drax Hall, Browns Town scored their first win of the season with a big 7-0 thrashing of St Mary High in Zone H with Tyreek McCalla and Tajay Whittaker both scoring hat tricks.

Paul Reid