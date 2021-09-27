Russell hurts hamstring in KKR-CSK match; extent of injury uncertain

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (CMC) — Jamaican all-rounder Andre Russell's availability for Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) match against Delhi Capitals on Tuesday and the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is in doubt, after he sustained a hamstring injury on Sunday.

Russell, 33, was injured while saving a boundary at the deep during Chennai Super Kings' run chase in the 17th over. Immediately after, he hobbled off the field.

KKR mentor David Hussey said it was too early to tell how serious the injury is or whether Russell will be ruled out of action.

“He said he felt something pop in his leg, his hamstring. We've got the best medical staff in the business so they'll tend to him and hopefully, it's nothing too serious, because he's a key part of our team,” Hussey explained in an after-match virtual press conference.

“He's been playing very, very nicely with the bat, the ball, and in the field. So, hopefully, [it is] nothing too serious and he can come back and light the competition up like we know Andre Russell can do.”

In addition to being a key player for KKR, Russell has been named in the West Indies squad for the ICC T20 World Cup set for next month.

After sustaining the injury on Sunday, he was unable to bowl the all-important penultimate over with CSK needing 26 runs in 12 balls to win.

The over was bowled by Prasidh Krishna who gave away 22 runs as Ravindra Jadeja hit him for two sixes and two fours.

Sunil Narine picked two wickets in the last over while defending four runs, but KKR eventually lost the match by two wickets.