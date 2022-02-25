Russia booted from Eurovision Song Contest over Ukraine

Russia booted from Eurovision Song Contest over UkraineFriday, February 25, 2022
|
LONDON, United Kingdom (AP) — The European Broadcasting Union says that Russia will not be allowed an entry in this year's Eurovision Song Contest because of the country's invasion of Ukraine.
The union said in a statement Friday that including a Russian entry this year would bring the competition into “disrepute.″
Russian troops bore down on Ukraine's capital Friday with shelling hitting a Kyiv apartment building and pummeling bridges and schools. Hundreds of casualties have been reported since Russia began its assault Thursday. Russia's actions have been widely condemned by world leaders and sparked demonstrations in many cities denouncing Russian President Vladmir Putin.
“The EBU is an apolitical member organisation of broadcasters committed to upholding the values of public service,” the union said on Twitter. “We remain dedicated to protecting the values of a cultural competition which promotes international exchange and understanding, brings audiences together, celebrates diversity through music and unites Europe on one stage.”
This year's finale is being held in Turin, Italy, on May 14.
Russia had not yet announced an entrant for the splashy contest.
Ukraine will be represented by Kalush Orchestra, which organisers describe as a “hip-hop band with a fondness for folk.”
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy