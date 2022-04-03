Russia must be held accountable for Ukraine civilian deaths: Trudeau

OTTAWA, Canada (AFP)— Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Sunday condemned the "egregious and appalling" killings of civilians in the Ukrainian town of Bucha, saying Russia must be held to account.

"We strongly condemn the murder of civilians in Ukraine, remain committed to holding the Russian regime accountable," Trudeau tweeted.

"Those responsible for these egregious and appalling attacks will be brought to justice," he added.

Ukraine and Western nations on Sunday accused Russian troops of war crimes after the discovery of a mass grave and "executed" civilians in Bucha, near Ukraine's capital Kyiv.

The buried corpses of 57 people were found behind a church in the town's centre, according to the chief of local rescue efforts, Serhiy Kaplychniy, who showed AFP the trench where the bodies lay.

On Saturday, AFP saw the bodies of at least 22 people in civilian clothes on a single street in Bucha, one with his hands tied behind his back.