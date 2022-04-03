Russia must be held accountable for Ukraine civilian deaths: Trudeau

Russia must be held accountable for Ukraine civilian deaths: TrudeauSunday, April 03, 2022
|
OTTAWA, Canada (AFP)— Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Sunday condemned the "egregious and appalling" killings of civilians in the Ukrainian town of Bucha, saying Russia must be held to account.
READ: Bodies litter Ukraine town's street of death
"We strongly condemn the murder of civilians in Ukraine, remain committed to holding the Russian regime accountable," Trudeau tweeted.
"Those responsible for these egregious and appalling attacks will be brought to justice," he added.
Ukraine and Western nations on Sunday accused Russian troops of war crimes after the discovery of a mass grave and "executed" civilians in Bucha, near Ukraine's capital Kyiv.
The buried corpses of 57 people were found behind a church in the town's centre, according to the chief of local rescue efforts, Serhiy Kaplychniy, who showed AFP the trench where the bodies lay.
On Saturday, AFP saw the bodies of at least 22 people in civilian clothes on a single street in Bucha, one with his hands tied behind his back.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy