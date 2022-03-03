Russian businessman places $1m bounty on Vladimir Putin's head

Russian investor Alex Konanykhin has put a $1 million bounty on Russian President Vladimir Putin's head, asking for Russian military officers to arrest Putin as a war criminal.



According to an article from Business Insider, Konanykhin said he promises "to pay $1,000,000 to the officer(s) who, complying with their constitutional duty, arrest(s) Putin as a war criminal under Russian and international laws."



Konanykhin in his post to Facebook claimed that Putin had violated the Russian constitution by "eliminating free elections" and "murdering his opponents."



"As an ethnic Russian and a Russia citizen, I see it as my moral duty to facilitate the denazification of Russia. I will continue my assistance to Ukraine in its heroic efforts to withstand the onslaught of Putin's Orda," Konanykhin shared.



Konanykhin told Insider that the bounty will come from his own funds and shared that "if enough other people make similar statements, it may increase the chances of Putin getting arrested and brought to justice."



When asked about whether he feared reprisal from Putin, the businessman who revealed that he has not visited Russia since 1992, said "Putin is known to murder his opponents. He has millions of them now."



According to Vice, Konanykhin was at one point worth $300 million. He is now a member of the "Circle of Money" on the television series "Unicorn Hunters," along with Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak and former 'NSync singer Lance Bass.



Konanykhin was granted political asylum in the US in 1999 but ran the risk of being deported when his status was revoked four years later. His asylum status was reinstated in 2007.