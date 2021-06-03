Ryan Reid appointed chairman of the National Education Trust

Ryan Reid appointed chairman of the National Education TrustThursday, June 03, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Businessman Ryan Reid has been appointed as the new Chairman of the National Education Trust (NET).
Reid is expected to remain in this position until May 2, 2024. He will serve alongside Vice Chairman, Andrew Warwar, Karen Sutherland, Dr Andrew Spencer, Joy Roberts, Sonya Marks-Robinson, Johan Rampair, Darren Virtue, Hidran McKuldsky, David Lee, Rohan Grant, Errol Holmes, Carol Rose-Brown, Michele Moore and Ann Dawn Young-Sang.
Speaking on the new appointment, Reid, who is the president and co-founder of the First Rock Group, said: “I am humbled and honoured to have been chosen for this position. I am grateful to the minister for the confidence she has placed in me and I assure her that I will work assiduously to make a positive impact at the NET, the ministry and Jamaica.”
