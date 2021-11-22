Ryan Strachan returned unopposed as G2K President

Kingston, Jamaica: Ryan Strachan was returned unopposed as President of Generation 2000 (G2K) for a third term. G2K is the Young Professional Affiliate of the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP).

Strachan was re-elected at the G2K's Annual General Meeting and Elections on Saturday, November 16 at the JLP Headquarters on Belmont Road.

Joining him in the Elected Officer Corp are Vice Presidents Shayne Kerr, Titanya Clarke, Tia Ferguson, who returns to the post, and Daniel Wong. Javin Baker will be returned as General Secretary.

“It is an honour and privilege to lead G2K for a third and final time…Our priority for 2020/2021 was Social Outreach and Chapter Capacity Building as we continue building a national movement of young professionals,” a statement from Strachan read.

He added: “Accordingly, we relaunched our Manchester Chapter in October 2020 and launched the inaugural Clarendon Chapter in January 2021. This is a microcosm of the work done by the outgoing administration and we look forward to advancing the initiatives of 2020/21, which by all accounts, was a historically-productive year.”

Pointing to vibrancy within the G2K, Strachan disclosed that “the six vice presidential aspirations and 86% voter turnout, were both the higher in recent memory.”

Generation 2000 is now set to direct its efforts towards the anticipated Local Government Elections.