Rytikal freed of firearm charges

Dancehall artiste Rytikal has been freed of illegal firearm and ammunition charges in the Supreme Court on Friday.

Rytikal, whose given name is Rohan McFarlane, was charged in January 2021 after he was reportedly seen acting suspiciously while police were on patrol in Bull Bay, St Andrew.

Police reportedly questioned the artiste and following a search of his car, a Taurus .380 pistol with 12 rounds of ammunition were found.

Rytikal reportedly told the police that the weapon was a prop for a music video, however, he was taken into custody and later charged.

His attorney, Able-Don Foote told OBSERVER ONLINE that his client was freed after a lengthy trial process.

“I can confirm that he has been freed . He was acquitted after a lengthy trial process and the Judge, having come to the position that he is in agreement with our submission and the demeanor of McFarlane.”

