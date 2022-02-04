Rytikal freed of firearm charges

Rytikal freed of firearm chargesFriday, February 04, 2022
|
Dancehall artiste Rytikal has been freed of illegal firearm and ammunition charges in the Supreme Court on Friday.
Rytikal, whose given name is Rohan McFarlane, was charged in January 2021 after he was reportedly seen acting suspiciously while police were on patrol in Bull Bay, St Andrew.
Police reportedly questioned the artiste and following a search of his car, a Taurus .380 pistol with 12 rounds of ammunition were found.
Rytikal reportedly told the police that the weapon was a prop for a music video, however, he was taken into custody and later charged.
His attorney, Able-Don Foote told OBSERVER ONLINE that his client was freed after a lengthy trial process.
“I can confirm that he has been freed . He was acquitted after a lengthy trial process and the Judge, having come to the position that he is in agreement with our submission and the demeanor of McFarlane.”
READ: Dancehall artiste Rytikal charged with illegal possession of firearm
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy