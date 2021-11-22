SDF gives $2m for Sunshine Girls series with England

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, has announced Monday that a two million dollar donation has been made through the Sports Development Foundation (SDF) to Netball Jamaica as the Sunshine Girls embark on a three-match series against English Roses.

“This contribution of $2 million to help to make this trip possible for the Sunshine Girls is another demonstration of the Government's dedication to the sport of netball,” Grange said.

“And this is a part of the bigger picture as the team prepares for next year's Commonwealth Games. Meantime, I would like to wish Jamaica all the best as we take on England in this series dubbed the 'The Vitality Roses Reunited Series',” she added.

The minister said that this series came about after the previously planned series between Jamaica and England was postponed in January due to the COVID-19 pandemic travel restrictions.

The first match will be played at the Copper Box Arena in London on Sunday, November 28, with two others at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham on December 4 and December 5.

England is ranked third in the world with Jamaica at number four.