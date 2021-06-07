SERHA Board requests report on baby's death after birth at Spanish Town Hospital A&E

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — The Board of the South East Regional Health Authority (SERHA) says it has asked for a report on the case of a woman, who said she delivered her child on her at the Spanish Town Hospital (STH) due to lack of attention from staff.

The expectant mother, Shanique Armstrong, who went into pre-term labour while on a bed in the waiting area of the hospital's Accident and Emergency (A&E) Department, told the Jamaica Observer that her cries for help went unanswered by hospital staff, including nurses, whom she said insisted that they were not trained to deliver babies.

No doctor was reportedly available at the time.

Armstrong, who was 24 weeks pregnant, said the infant died sometime after her delivery.

“A full report is expected no later than Wednesday, June 9, 2021. The Board will be meeting on the following Thursday, June 10, 2021 to discuss the matter surrounding the unfortunate death of a baby delivered inside the reconfigured space at the Accident and Emergency Department, Spanish Town Hospital (STH),” said SERHA in a statement today.

“Based on preliminary findings, Dr Jacqueline Wright-James, Senior Medical Officer, STH noted that clinical procedures were followed. She further stated that the hospital management will conduct phase two of the investigation and the outcome will be shared with the Board,” added the statement.

In the meantime, the management said it has arranged to meet with the family and to offer counselling and other support where necessary.