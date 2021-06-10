SERHA hospitals to get 6 X-ray machines

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Cabinet has given approval for the award of a $453.4-million contract to Arel Limited for the supply and installation of six X-ray machines for health facilities of the South East Regional Health Authority (SERHA).

Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Fayval Williams, made the announcement during Wednesday's post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House.

The facilities to benefit are the Kingston Public Hospital (KPH), which is slated to receive three X-ray machines; Spanish Town Hospital, the National Chest Hospital and the Bustamante Hospital for Children.