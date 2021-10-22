SERHA hosts vaccination blitz on the weekend

SERHA hosts vaccination blitz on the weekendFriday, October 22, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The South East Regional Health Authority (SERHA) says it will host a vaccination blitz on the weekend across the parishes of Kingston and St Andrew, St Catherine and St Thomas.
Members of the public are being encouraged to visit the vaccination sites on Saturday and Sunday, October 23-24, to receive their first or second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine, or the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Individuals are being encouraged to travel with a government-issued identification or a letter from the Justice of the Peace to make the vaccination process easier. People who are due their second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine are also being asked to travel with their COVID-19 vaccination cards.
The vaccination sites are as follows:
KINGSTON & ST ANDREW
St Joseph's Hospital
Harbour View Health Centre
Duhaney Park Health Centre
The sites will be opened from 9:00 am until 3:00 pm on Saturday.
ST CATHERINE
Ensom City Primary School
Spring Village Foundation
Faith Temple New Testament Church
Linstead Anglican Church
Angels Grove Community Centre
Sydenham Health Centre
Giblatore/Trafalgar
The sites are set to open from 10:00 am – 3:00 pm on Saturday
ST THOMAS
Bamboo River (playfield) from 9:00 am – 3:00 pm on Saturday.
The following sites set to be opened on Sunday, October 24:
KINGSTON AND ST ANDREW
Sunrise Health Centre from 9:00 am- 3:00 pm
ST CATHERINE
St Jago Park Health Centre
Time and Patience
Mount Moreland
Cheesefield
Watermount Health Centre
The sites are set to open from 10:00 am – 3:00 pm
ST THOMAS
Prospect Primary School
Mobile bus will go to Seaforth,
Riverside
The sites are set to open from 9:00 am– 3:00 pm
