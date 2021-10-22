SERHA hosts vaccination blitz on the weekend

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The South East Regional Health Authority (SERHA) says it will host a vaccination blitz on the weekend across the parishes of Kingston and St Andrew, St Catherine and St Thomas.

Members of the public are being encouraged to visit the vaccination sites on Saturday and Sunday, October 23-24, to receive their first or second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine, or the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Individuals are being encouraged to travel with a government-issued identification or a letter from the Justice of the Peace to make the vaccination process easier. People who are due their second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine are also being asked to travel with their COVID-19 vaccination cards.

The vaccination sites are as follows:

KINGSTON & ST ANDREW

St Joseph's Hospital

Harbour View Health Centre

Duhaney Park Health Centre

The sites will be opened from 9:00 am until 3:00 pm on Saturday.

ST CATHERINE

Ensom City Primary School

Spring Village Foundation

Faith Temple New Testament Church

Linstead Anglican Church

Angels Grove Community Centre

Sydenham Health Centre

Giblatore/Trafalgar

The sites are set to open from 10:00 am – 3:00 pm on Saturday

ST THOMAS

Bamboo River (playfield) from 9:00 am – 3:00 pm on Saturday.

The following sites set to be opened on Sunday, October 24:

KINGSTON AND ST ANDREW

Sunrise Health Centre from 9:00 am- 3:00 pm

ST CATHERINE

St Jago Park Health Centre

Time and Patience

Mount Moreland

Cheesefield

Watermount Health Centre

The sites are set to open from 10:00 am – 3:00 pm

ST THOMAS

Prospect Primary School

Mobile bus will go to Seaforth,

Riverside

The sites are set to open from 9:00 am– 3:00 pm