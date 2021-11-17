SPM clears Mandeville community garbage pile-up following Observer story

MANCHESTER, Jamaica- After three weeks of garbage pile-up in the College View Housing Scheme in Mandeville, the Southern Parks and Markets (SPM) a short while ago responded to the cries of residents.

This follows today’s Jamaica Observer story headlined ‘Chatting Rubbish’ in which councillors across the political divide complained bitterly about the garbage problem.

SPM’s public cleansing manager, Sheldon Smith, pledged that no area in Manchester would have a pile-up of garbage over two weeks by the end of November.

Smith had highlighted the resource challenges facing SPM, including a chronic shortage of trucks. The leadership of the NSWMA has indicated in recent times that the diversion of funds to deal with the novel coronavirus pandemic has worsened the situation.

SPM, which is a subsidiary of the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA), is responsible for solid waste management in Clarendon, Manchester and St Elizabeth.

- Kasey Williams