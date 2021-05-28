SRHA denies cut in budgetary allocation for May Pen Hospital

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Southern Regional Health Authority (SRHA) has clarified that staff compensation at the May Pen Hospital has not been cut and said the overall budgetary allocation for May Pen Hospital for Financial Year 2021-22 remains the same as for 2020-21.

This follows an internal memorandum at the hospital that referred to a significant budgetary reduction.

According to the authority, the referenced 40 per cent reduction in budgetary allocation is the difference between what was proposed and what was approved. The SRHA noted that the same memorandum stated “budget specifically for staff compensation/salary remaining the same".

The authority stressed that it has “long been the norm that there is a difference between what is requested and what is granted”.

It added that in keeping with its compassion, accountability, respect, efficiency (CARE) philosophy, it continues to maximise efficient use of resources without compromising patient care.